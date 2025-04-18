GT hopeful of Kagiso Rabada's return and Rashid Khan's resurgence
What's the story
Gujarat Titans's assistant coach, Aashish Kapoor, has expressed optimism over the potential return of Kagiso Rabada and the revival of Rashid Khan's form.
The team's bowling attack has been instrumental in their success this IPL season, with four victories in six matches.
However, both Rabada and Khan have faced challenges that could impact their performance.
Here's what the assistant coach of GT said in a presser.
Bowler's struggle
Rashid Khan's form under scrutiny
Rashid, the team's trump card, has been off-color this season.
He has bowled 22 overs and picked just four wickets at an economy of 9.77 and average of 53.75.
Kapoor believes this slump is partly due to injuries he suffered last year, which required surgery, and is also addressing some technical adjustments to help Rashid regain his form.
"As cricketers whether it is a batsman or a bowler, over a period of time when you're doing well, you get into certain bad habits whether its batting or bowling, with your basics," Kapoor said.
Changes
Adjustments made by Rashid Khan
Kapoor has been working closely with Khan, talking about necessary adjustments to his bowling technique.
"I think there have been a few things that we spoke this year after two-three games where he needs to make a few adjustments to his front hand which was rather closed," Kapoor said.
"It should be facing the batsman when he's bowling."
He added Khan has improved in recent games and will regain his confidence soon.
Fast bowler's leave
Rabada's personal matters cause absence
Rabada, another key player for the Titans, has been missing due to personal issues in South Africa.
Kapoor confirmed that they are waiting for his return but are unsure when it will be.
"We are just waiting for him," Kapoor said. "He might return. He's got some family, personal problems for which he's gone."
Rabada played two matches for GT this season with figures of 1/41 and 1/42 before leaving.