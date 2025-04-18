What's the story

Gujarat Titans's assistant coach, Aashish Kapoor, has expressed optimism over the potential return of Kagiso Rabada and the revival of Rashid Khan's form.

The team's bowling attack has been instrumental in their success this IPL season, with four victories in six matches.

However, both Rabada and Khan have faced challenges that could impact their performance.

Here's what the assistant coach of GT said in a presser.