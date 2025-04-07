What's the story

Gujarat Titans star pacer Mohammed Siraj has opened up on his initial disappointment at not being picked for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

However, he used that setback as motivation and has been faring well in IPL 2025. He delivered an impressive performance with figures of 4/17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

His efforts were instrumental in the Titans's seven-wicket win over hosts SRH.