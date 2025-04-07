'Couldn't digest it': Mohammed Siraj on Champions Trophy snub
What's the story
Gujarat Titans star pacer Mohammed Siraj has opened up on his initial disappointment at not being picked for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
However, he used that setback as motivation and has been faring well in IPL 2025. He delivered an impressive performance with figures of 4/17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
His efforts were instrumental in the Titans's seven-wicket win over hosts SRH.
Overcoming disappointment
Siraj reflects on his omission from Champions Trophy
Siraj said he initially struggled to accept that he was omitted from the Champions Trophy.
"At one time, I was not able to digest it (having not been picked for Champions Trophy) but I kept my spirits up and worked on my fitness and game," he said.
The pacer also spoke about how he worked on his mistakes during this disappointing phase, which helped him enjoy bowling again.
Home ground advantage
Performance boosts Siraj's confidence
Siraj's stellar performance not only boosted his team's spirits but also marked a personal milestone for him.
"When you come to your home ground, it's a special feeling. My family was there in the crowd and that lifted me up," he shared.
The pacer also reflected on his seven-year journey with RCB, highlighting how hard work on both his bowling and mindset has been paying off.
Captain's commendation
Shubman Gill praises Siraj's contribution
After Gujarat Titans's victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, their captain Shubman Gill lauded his bowling unit.
"Bowlers are game-changers, especially in this format," he said, highlighting the significance of bowlers in T20 matches.
Gill also praised Siraj's contribution to the team, calling his energy "tremendous" and infectious.
Washington Sundar also gave insights about his batting approach during the match.
Journey
From CT snub to career-best IPL figures
Despite being left out of the main squad, Siraj was named as a non-traveling reserve for the Champions Trophy.
However, his services weren't needed as India won the tournament.
Cut to the IPL 2025 match against SRH! Siraj registered his career-best figures in the IPL (4/17).
In the same match, Siraj became the 26th bowler to complete a century of IPL wickets (102).