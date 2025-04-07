What's the story

Kapil Dev, the legendary all-rounder, believes Hardik Pandya should take over as India's next white-ball captain.

This comes despite Rohit Sharma's recent achievements with the side in ICC events.

Speaking to MyKhel at a PGTI pro-am event in Greater Noida, Dev said, "To me, Hardik Pandya is my white ball captain. There are many contenders for the post but Pandya is my choice."