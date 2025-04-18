What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The classy batter did so in Match 34 of the IPL 2025 season against Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

He accomplished the milestone with just his 15th run during the rain-hit contest.

Patidar has now become the 2nd-fastest to 1,000 IPL runs among Indian players.

