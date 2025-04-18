Rajat Patidar becomes 2nd-fastest Indian to 1,000 IPL runs: Stats
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The classy batter did so in Match 34 of the IPL 2025 season against Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
He accomplished the milestone with just his 15th run during the rain-hit contest.
Patidar has now become the 2nd-fastest to 1,000 IPL runs among Indian players.
Fastest Indians to 1,000 IPL runs
Patidar went past 1,000 IPL runs in his 30th inning, bettering the record of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sachin Tendulkar (31 innings each).
Overall, GT's Sai Sudharsan holds the record as the fastest Indian batter to 1,000 IPL runs (25 innings). He attained the milestone in IPL 2024.
25 - Sai Sudharsan
30 - Rajat Patidar*
31 - Sachin Tendulkar
31 - Ruturaj Gaikwad
33 - Tilak Varma
8th RCB batter with 1,000 IPL runs
As per ESPNcricinfo, Patidar has become the eighth batter to accomplish 1,000 IPL runs for RCB.
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are the only other Indians on this list.
With his score of 23 runs from 18 balls in the match against PBKS, Patidar now owns 1,008 runs at 34.75.
In addition to 9 fifties, he owns a ton in IPL.
