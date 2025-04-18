What's the story

India's premier T20I pacer, Arshdeep Singh, has now become Punjab Kings' leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The left-arm pacer accomplished the milestone with his first wicket against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 34 of the 2025 IPL in Bengaluru.

With this, Arshdeep went past veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's tally of 84 scalps for the franchise.

Here are further details.