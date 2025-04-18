Arshdeep Singh becomes highest wicket-taker for PBKS in IPL: Stats
What's the story
India's premier T20I pacer, Arshdeep Singh, has now become Punjab Kings' leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
The left-arm pacer accomplished the milestone with his first wicket against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 34 of the 2025 IPL in Bengaluru.
With this, Arshdeep went past veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's tally of 84 scalps for the franchise.
Here are further details.
Dismissal
Arshdeep dismisses Salt to make record
Arshdeep dismissed RCB opener Phil Salt off the fourth ball in the 1st over in a rain-curtailed 14-over contest.
Salt went for a pull short and top edged a not so short ball with Josh Inglis taking the catch.
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 7 T20 innings, Arshdeep has dismissed Salt three times.
Salt has scored 24 runs from 29 balls, averaging 8 (SR: 82.75).
Information
Arshdeep claims 2/23 in three-over spell versus RCB
After getting Salt out, Arshdeep picked the vital wicket of Virat Kohli in the 3rd over. Arshdeep, who conceded 11 runs from his 1st two overs, came back to bowl the 11th over in this 14-over contest. He conceded 12 runs to end with 2/23.
Career
A look at his IPL career
Arshdeep made his IPL debut for PBKS in the 2019 season.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 86 wickets in 72 games at 26.46.
His economy rate is a tad below 9 (8.98). The tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls besides a fifer.
The pacer now owns 10 wickets across seven games this season.
Information
Do you know?
In 2021, Arshdeep recorded a five-wicket haul (5/32) versus Rajasthan Royals. He had become just the fourth uncapped bowler with an IPL fifer. Meanwhile, Ankit Rajpoot (5/14) and Dimitri Mascarenhas (5/25) are the only other PBKS bowlers with a five-for.