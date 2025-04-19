IPL 2025, RCB vs PBKS: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season saw Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 5 wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Consistent drizzle led to the match get reduced to 14 overs a side. RCB managed a paltry score of 95/9. In response, PBKS claimed a massive win (98/5).
Manoj Bhandage and Prabhsimran Singh were the Impact Players in this contest.
Manoj
A debut to forget for Manoj
With RCB struggling at 41/6, they decided to bring in Manoj as an Impact Substitute.
However, the uncapped IPL debutant fell for a 4-ball 1. Marco Jansen trapped him leg before wicket.
His dismissal led RCB to reel at 42/7 after 8.2 overs.
It was a debut to forget for Manoj, who was looking to tuck Jansen's ball onto the on-side and missed connection.
Prabhsimran
Prabhsimran scores 9-ball 13 for PBKS
PBKS opener Prabhsimran scored 13 balls from 9 balls in this 96-run target chase.
His first six balls saw him score 5 runs which included two dot balls.
In the 3rd over, he hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar for two successive fours before perishing.
A short of a length delivery around off saw Prabhsimran try to take him on once again. He ended up miscuing.