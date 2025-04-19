What's the story

Match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season saw Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 5 wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Consistent drizzle led to the match get reduced to 14 overs a side. RCB managed a paltry score of 95/9. In response, PBKS claimed a massive win (98/5).

Manoj Bhandage and Prabhsimran Singh were the Impact Players in this contest.