Virat Kohli sheds his opinion on CSK-RCB IPL rivalry
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has described the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) clash as one of the most exciting environments he has experienced in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In a recent interview, when asked about the fiercest rivalry in IPL, Kohli diverted attention to the electrifying atmosphere during CSK's matches at Bengaluru.
He stressed that these games are extremely competitive due to passionate fan support for both teams.
Fan culture
Kohli highlights fan support during CSK matches
Kohli further explained the unique fan culture when CSK plays in Bengaluru.
He said while Chennai fans take over the stadium when CSK plays at home, in Bengaluru, the atmosphere is more neutral, with fans saying "okay, come see the game."
"In their stadium, it's full of CSK fans. Here, in Bengaluru, people are like 'okay, come see the game.' There, it's full of yellow," he said.
Recent match
Kohli reflects on RCB's recent victory over CSK
In their last meeting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, earlier in the season, RCB registered a huge 50-run win over CSK.
It was RCB's first win in Chennai since 2008, a major milestone for the team.
Kohli also recalled last year's thrilling match where RCB knocked CSK out of the playoffs race at Bengaluru, only emphasizing the intensity of this rivalry.
Upcoming matches
Upcoming fixtures for CSK and RCB in IPL 2025
CSK will return to Bengaluru for the reverse fixture of IPL 2025 on May 3.
Meanwhile, RCB is all set to take on the unbeaten Delhi Capitals at home on April 10.
Despite losing their first home match against Gujarat Titans, RCB made a comeback with a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.