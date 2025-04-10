What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has described the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) clash as one of the most exciting environments he has experienced in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a recent interview, when asked about the fiercest rivalry in IPL, Kohli diverted attention to the electrifying atmosphere during CSK's matches at Bengaluru.

He stressed that these games are extremely competitive due to passionate fan support for both teams.