What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David bailed his side out with a solid unbeaten 50 off 26 balls in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season against Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

The hosts finished with a score of 95/9 in this 14-over contest a side due to rain.

David scored 50 of these runs in what was a performance to forget for RCB.