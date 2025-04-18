Tim David slams his maiden half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David bailed his side out with a solid unbeaten 50 off 26 balls in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season against Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.
The hosts finished with a score of 95/9 in this 14-over contest a side due to rain.
David scored 50 of these runs in what was a performance to forget for RCB.
Knock
David's blitz helps RCB from a sorry situation
RCB were 33/5 in 6.1 overs following the dismissal of Krunal Pandya when David came on to bat at number 7.
David saw two more RCB wickets fall from the other end (42/7) before he added 21 runs alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
RCB were 63/9 at one stage before David took total control.
He smashed Harpreet Brar for three sixes in the 14th over.
Runs
David races past 800 IPL runs
David's unbeaten 50 from 26 balls had 5 fours and three sixes. He struck at 192.31.
David's 50* takes him to a tally of 801 runs in IPL at an average of 33.37 from 45 matches (40 innings).
The former Mumbai Indians batter has smoked 49 fours and 58 sixes (SR: 174.13).
Information
18th T20 fifty for David
David now owns 5,294 runs in T20s, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has played 276 matches (249 innings). This was his 18th T20 fifty. His strike rate is 160.76 with his average being 30-plus. He has hit 330 sixes and 370 fours.