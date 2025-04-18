'Unreal feeling': Rohit Sharma on Wankhede stand named after him
What's the story
Indian cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has expressed his deep gratitude and surprise at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) decision to name a stand at Wankhede Stadium after him.
The MCA announced the honor during a recent general body meeting.
"It is such an unreal feeling... I will be forever grateful for this big honor in my life," said Sharma during the event where he was unveiled as the brand ambassador for the third edition of T20 Mumbai.
Emotional journey
Rohit reflects on his cricketing journey
Reflecting on his cricketing journey, Rohit said honors like this weren't something he imagined when he started playing.
"When you start playing the game, you don't know how long you're going to play for; let alone all these milestones and achievements," he said.
He added seeing his name on the stand would be an emotional moment for him, considering where he started.
Humble beginnings
Rohit recalls his early days as a budding cricketer
Rohit also recalled his days as a budding cricketer, standing outside Wankhede Stadium just to get a glimpse of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team practice.
"We used to finish our U-14, U-16 training at Azad Maidan... I know how tough it was to get inside the Wankhede Stadium back then," he said.
This shows his humble beginnings and the challenges he faced on his way up.
League role
Rohit to be brand ambassador for T20 Mumbai
Apart from the honor of having a stand named after him, Rohit has also been made the brand ambassador of the T20 Mumbai League.
The league will start on May 26, with eight teams and 20 matches.
International players like Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan will be icon players in this franchise-based league, organized by MCA.
MCA
MCA names Wankhede Stadium stand after Rohit
The announcement was made during the MCA's 86th Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai on April 15, 2025.
As per an MCC release, the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 was renamed as the 'Rohit Sharma Stand,' recognizing his significant contributions to Indian cricket.
Apart from the Rohit Sharma Stand, two other stands at Wankhede Stadium were also renamed.
The Grand Stand Level 3 will now be called the 'Sharad Pawar Stand' while the Level 4 will be named after former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar.