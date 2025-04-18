What's the story

Indian cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has expressed his deep gratitude and surprise at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) decision to name a stand at Wankhede Stadium after him.

The MCA announced the honor during a recent general body meeting.

"It is such an unreal feeling... I will be forever grateful for this big honor in my life," said Sharma during the event where he was unveiled as the brand ambassador for the third edition of T20 Mumbai.