What's the story

Match 35 of IPL 2025 saw the Gujarat Titans pull off a stunning chase of 204 against the Delhi Capitals at home.

The chase was powered by a magnificent 97* off 54 balls from Jos Buttler.

Notably, this now stands as the highest successful run-chase against DC in IPL history.

Here's a look at the biggest run-chases ever achieved against the Capitals.