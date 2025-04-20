IPL: Presenting the highest successful run-chases vs Delhi Capitals
What's the story
Match 35 of IPL 2025 saw the Gujarat Titans pull off a stunning chase of 204 against the Delhi Capitals at home.
The chase was powered by a magnificent 97* off 54 balls from Jos Buttler.
Notably, this now stands as the highest successful run-chase against DC in IPL history.
Here's a look at the biggest run-chases ever achieved against the Capitals.
#1
204 - Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad, 2025
As mentioned, the Titans pulled off the highest successful chase against DC despite an early blow as skipper Shubman Gill fell early.
Key partnerships, Buttler with Sai Sudharsan (60-run partnership) and Sherfane Rutherford (119-run partnership), kept GT in the hunt.
Meanwhile, with 10 needed off the final over, Rahul Tewatia sealed the win with a four and a six off Mitchell Starc.
#2
188 - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 2008
The joint-second highest successful chase against the Capitals came in 2008, when MS Dhoni's CSK chased 188 in 20 overs to beat DC by four wickets.
Key contributions came from Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan (40), Stephen Fleming (44), and a 44-run stand between Dhoni (33 off 33) and Albie Morkel (30 off 15).
Notably, Dhoni was named Player of the Match for anchoring three vital partnerships.
#3
188 - Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi, 2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off the joint-second-highest successful chase against the Capitals, hunting down 188 in just 18.5 overs with nine wickets to spare.
Rishabh Pant's explosive 128* had powered DC to 187/5 in their overs.
Meanwhile, SRH responded in style as Shikhar Dhawan (92* off 50) and captain Kane Williamson (83* off 53) stitched an unbeaten 176-run stand to seal a dominant win.
#4
186 - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 2010
CSK feature again on this list for their successful 186-run chase against DC in IPL 2010.
For DC, Virender Sehwag's explosive 74 off 38 powered them to 185/6 in their 20 overs.
In reply, Matthew Hayden (93) led CSK's attack with key partnerships alongside Samuel Badrinath and Suresh Raina (49*).
Meanwhile, CSK sealed the win in 19.1 overs with five wickets to spare.