What's the story

The Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants edged past Rajasthan Royals by just two runs in a thrilling final-over defense of nine runs in Match 36 of IPL 2025.

Avesh Khan was the star, holding his nerve in the last over to seal LSG's joint-second lowest win margin in IPL history.

We look at the Giants' lowest win margins (by runs) in the IPL.