IPL: Presenting Lucknow Super Giants' lowest win margins (by runs)
The Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants edged past Rajasthan Royals by just two runs in a thrilling final-over defense of nine runs in Match 36 of IPL 2025.
Avesh Khan was the star, holding his nerve in the last over to seal LSG's joint-second lowest win margin in IPL history.
We look at the Giants' lowest win margins (by runs) in the IPL.
#1
1 run vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023
LSG's narrowest win came in IPL 2023 vs KKR in match 68.
Nicholas Pooran's fifty powered LSG to 176/8 in 20 overs.
Meanwhile, chasing 177, Rinku Singh's 67* off 33 nearly pulled off the win.
Despite two sixes and a four in the final over, KKR fell short by one run as Yash Thakur held his nerve to seal a thrilling victory for Lucknow.
#2
2 runs vs KKR, Mumbai DYP, 2022
KKR feature again on this list as LSG beat them by two runs in IPL 2022, their joint-second lowest win margin.
Quinton de Kock (140* off 70) and KL Rahul (68* off 41) powered LSG to 210/0.
Despite fifties from Shreyas Iyer and a Rinku cameo, KKR managed 208/8.
Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis's wickets in the final two balls sealed a thrilling two-run win.
#3
2 runs vs RR, Jaipur, 2025
As mentioned, LSG's joint-second lowest win margin came against RR in Jaipur on April 19, 2025.
Fifties from Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni powered LSG to 180/5.
Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's fifty and Vaibhav Suryavanshi's cameo, RR lost by two runs.
Meanwhile, Avesh's three-wicket haul, capped by a brilliant final over defending nine runs, sealed a thrilling two-run victory for LSG.
#4
4 runs vs KKR, Kolkata, 2025
LSG's third-lowest win margin came against KKR in match 21 of IPL 2025.
Nicholas Pooran (87* off 36) and Mitchell Marsh (81 off 48) powered LSG to 238/3 in their 20 overs.
Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane's fifty kept KKR in the chase, but Ravi Bishnoi held his nerve in a tense final over, despite being hit for two boundaries, as LSG clinched a four-run thriller.
#5
5 runs vs MI, Lucknow, 2023
LSG's fourth-lowest win margin in IPL came in 2023 against MI, winning by just five runs.
Stoinis' unbeaten 89 and Krunal Pandya's 49 (retired hurt) powered them to 177/3.
However, despite Ishan Kishan's quick fifty, MI collapsed after early breakthroughs.
Needing 11 off the final over, a superb spell from Mohsin Khan sealed the thrilling win for Lucknow at home.