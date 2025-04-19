IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 20-ball 34 on debut: Stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals's newest recruit Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest player to debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the tender age of 14 years and 23 days.
The young prodigy made headlines on his debut match against Lucknow Super Giants by hitting a six on his very first ball.
This incredible feat adds yet another milestone to Suryavanshi's already illustrious cricketing journey.
He was superb against LSG and scored a fine 20-ball 34.
Start
A first-ball six by Suryavanshi off Shardul
Suryavanshi, who came on as an Impact Player for RR, smashed his first ball for a thumping six over the deep cover boundary.
Yashasvi Jaiswal faced the first three balls of the 1st over bowled by Shardul Thakur.
Suryavanshi faced the 4th ball and he smashed the pacer for a maximum.
A good length ball around off saw the batter stay drive high over cover for a maximum. He had everyone in awe of his extraordinary talent.
PP
Suryavanshi was stupendous in the powerplay
RR were off to a stroing start as Jaiswal and Suryavanshi stole the show.
The pair added 61 runs in the first six overs. Suryavanshi was unbeaten on 21 runs from 12 balls in the powerplay.
After hitting Shardul for a six in the 1st over, he smashed Avesh Khan for a six off the first ball he faced in the 2nd over.
He also smashed a four in the same over.
Career highlights
A whirlwind knock on debut
After the PP overs, Suryavanshi didn't spare Ravi Bishnoi, hitting him for a four in the 7th over.
Next up, Digvesh Singh Rathi was launched for a maximum as well.
In the 9th over, the batter departed after a well made 34-run effort from just 20 balls. He struck at 170.
He smashed 2 fours and three sixes. Notably, he added 85 runs alongside Jaiswal for the 1st wicket.
Aiden Markram dismissed the 14-year-old sensation.
Record
Youngest players in IPL history
14y 23d - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs LSG, 2025*
16y 157d - Prayas Ray Barman (RCB) vs SRH, 2019
17y 11d - Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PBKS) vs DC, 2018
17y 152d - Riyan Parag (RR) vs CSK, 2019
17y 179d - Pradeep Sangwan (DC) vs CSK, 2008
Twitter Post
Statement
