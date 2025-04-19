What's the story

Rajasthan Royals's newest recruit Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest player to debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the tender age of 14 years and 23 days.

The young prodigy made headlines on his debut match against Lucknow Super Giants by hitting a six on his very first ball.

This incredible feat adds yet another milestone to Suryavanshi's already illustrious cricketing journey.

He was superb against LSG and scored a fine 20-ball 34.