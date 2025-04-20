Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his 13th fifty in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fine 74-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 36 of the IPL 2025 season in Jaipur on Saturday.
The southpaw had Rajasthan Royals at a strong position but got dismissed in the 18th over.
His dismissal led to RR losing the contest by two runs. RR scored 178/5 after LSG scored 180/5 in 20 overs.
Here's more.
Stats
Jaiswal surpasses 1,900 IPL runs
Jaiswal scored 74 runs from 52 balls, hitting 5 fours and four sixes (SR: 142.31).
Jaiswal has raced to 3,285 runs in 112 T20s (108 innings). He averages 32.20 (SR: 149.18). This was his 21st T20 fifty (100s: 3).
1,914 of his runs have come in the IPL at 33 (50s: 13, 100s: 2). He has struck at 148.71.
Information
4th fifty of the season for Jaiswal
Jaiswal is currently the 4th-highest scorer in IPL 2025. He owns 307 runs at 38.37. This was his 4th fifty of the season. He has struck at 139.54 with the help of 25 fours and 17 sixes.