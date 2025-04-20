What's the story

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fine 74-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 36 of the IPL 2025 season in Jaipur on Saturday.

The southpaw had Rajasthan Royals at a strong position but got dismissed in the 18th over.

His dismissal led to RR losing the contest by two runs. RR scored 178/5 after LSG scored 180/5 in 20 overs.

