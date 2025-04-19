What's the story

Manchester City registered a much-needed 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park, courtesy of late goals from Nico O'Reilly and Mateo Kovacic.

The win took Pep Guardiola's side to fourth in the Premier League, enhancing their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

The goals came in the dying minutes of the match with O'Reilly scoring in the 84th minute and Kovacic adding another in stoppage time.