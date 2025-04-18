What's the story

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) coach Mark Boucher has opined that a big knock from Rohit Sharma is just around the corner.

Despite a sluggish start to IPL 2025, Rohit has been showing glimpses of his brilliance in the last few games.

His explosive performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he smashed three sixes and looked in good touch, helped MI clinch their third win this season.

