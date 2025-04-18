What's the story

Former South African cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer, Dale Steyn, has raised concerns over the franchise's failure to use Indian all-rounder Nitish Reddy to his full potential in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

This comes after SRH's four-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Despite being a full-time all-rounder, Reddy hasn't bowled a single over this season.

Additionally, he also failed with the bat, having scored only 131 runs in seven matches.

