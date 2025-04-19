Josh Hazlewood becomes joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025: Key stats
Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood has become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
Hazlewood took 3/14 from his 3 overs in a rain-hit 14-over contest against Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Despite bowling well, it wasn't enough as PBKS (98/5) chased down RCB's score of 95/9.
We deocde Hazlewood's performance and stats.
Bowling
3 wickets for Hazlewood
In the 4th over of PBKS' innings, Hazlewood took the key wicket of Priyansh Arya. A short of a length ball climbed on to the batter and he top-edged it down to mid-off.
A back of a length delivery, outside off, helped Hazlewood dismiss Shreyas Iyer in the 8th over. Iyer looked to punch and derived an edge.
Josh Inglis was Hazlewood's next victim.
Hazlewood dismisses Shreyas Iyer for 3rd time in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood has dismissed Iyer for the third time in T20s. All of these dismissals have come in IPL. Across 4 innings, Hazlewood owns 3 dismissals. Iyer has scored 5 runs from 16 balls off Hazlewood at 1.66 (SR: 31.25).
Wickets
Hazlewood races to 12 IPL wickets this season
Hazlewood has raced to 12 wickets this season from 7 matches at 16.91.
He is now the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside CSK spinner Noor Ahmad in IPL 2025.
Overall in IPL, Hazlewood has 47 wickets from 34 matches at 21.55 (ER: 8.08).
Meanwhile, in T20s, the pacer is closing in on 150 wickets. He has 148 scalps at an impressive 21.87.