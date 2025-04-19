What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood has become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

Hazlewood took 3/14 from his 3 overs in a rain-hit 14-over contest against Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Despite bowling well, it wasn't enough as PBKS (98/5) chased down RCB's score of 95/9.

We deocde Hazlewood's performance and stats.