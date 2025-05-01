Presenting bowlers with most four-plus wicket hauls in IPL
Punjab Kings knocked Chennai Super Kings out of playoff contention in IPL 2025 with a crucial four-wicket win.
The victory was powered by Yuzvendra Chahal's brilliant four-wicket haul and Shreyas Iyer's composed half-century.
Notably, Chahal now holds the record for the most four-plus wicket hauls in IPL with nine.
Here's a look at the bowlers with the most four-plus wicket hauls in the IPL.
#1
9 - Yuzvendra Chahal*
As mentioned, Chahal now holds the record for the most four-plus wicket hauls in IPL.
His 4/32 against CSK at Chepauk marked his eighth four-wicket haul.
He also has a five-wicket haul from 2022, taking his total to nine.
His best year was 2023, with three four-fers.
The league's highest wicket-taker, Chahal, has 218 wickets in 170 matches at an average of 22.37.
#2
8 - Sunil Narine
Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Sunil Narine ranks second on the list with eight four-plus wicket hauls in the IPL.
His tally includes seven four-wicket hauls and one five-for (5/19), which came in his debut season (2012).
His most successful season came in 2013, when he claimed 22 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls.
Overall, Narine has taken 190 wickets in 186 matches at 25.39.
#3
7 - Lasith Malinga
Legendary Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga ranks third with seven four-plus wicket hauls in the IPL between 2009 and 2019.
Malinga's tally includes one five-wicket haul (5/13 in 2011) and six four-wicket hauls.
Notably, he is also MI's second-highest wicket-taker, behind Jasprit Bumrah.
Overall, Malinga retired with 170 wickets in 122 IPL matches at an impressive average of 19.80.
#4
6 - Kagiso Rabada
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada rounds out the list of bowlers with the most four-plus wicket hauls in IPL.
The Proteas quick has six such performances, all of them being four-wicket hauls.
His standout season came in 2020, when he claimed 30 wickets and two four-fers (17 matches).
Overall, Rabada has amassed 119 wickets (82 appearances), cementing his place among the league's top pacers.