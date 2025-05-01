As mentioned, Chahal now holds the record for the most four-plus wicket hauls in IPL.

His 4/32 against CSK at Chepauk marked his eighth four-wicket haul.

He also has a five-wicket haul from 2022, taking his total to nine.

His best year was 2023, with three four-fers.

The league's highest wicket-taker, Chahal, has 218 wickets in 170 matches at an average of 22.37.