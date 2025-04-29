Who is the youngest player with T20 hundred?
What's the story
Indian teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi entered the record books with a blazing century in the 2025 Indian Premier League.
Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to hit a T20 century, and he did it on the grandest T20 stage of them all.
With 11 sixes, the 14-year-old dazzled against Gujarat Titans, becoming a household name overnight. He helped RR chase down 210 in 15.5 overs.
#1
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 14y 32d
At 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi is now the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket.
Suryavanshi also hit the fastest century for an Indian batter in the IPL.
With a 35-ball century, he broke the long-standing record of Yusuf Pathan, who hammered a ton off 37 balls for RR against Mumbai Indians in 2010.
Suryavanshi slammed a 38-ball 101.
Do you know?
Joint-most sixes by an Indian in an IPL match
Suryavanshi ran riot in Jaipur, smashing 11 sixes. He now has the joint-most sixes by an Indian batter in an IPL game. The 14-year-old now shares the record with Murali Vijay, who hit 11 sixes for Chennai Super Kings against RR in IPL 2010.
#2
Vijay Zol: 18y 118d
Before Suryavanshi, Vijay Zol held the prestigious record, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Known for his heroics in the Under-19 circuit, Zol's century came for Maharashtra against Mumbai the 2013 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
At 18 years and 118 days, he hammered a 63-ball 109 studded with 11 fours and 5 sixes.
As a result, Maharashtra successfully defended 215 and won by 17 runs.
#3
Parvez Hossain Emon: 18y 179d
In 2020, Bangladesh's Parvez Emon played a whirlwind innings for Fortune Barishal against Minister Rajshahi in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
It was a valiant effort as his knock helped Rajshahi chase down 221 in just 18.1 overs.
At 18 years and 179 days, Emon slammed an unbeaten 100 off 42 balls. His knock had 9 fours and 7 sixes.