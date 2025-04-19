What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni made his presence felt with a 50-run knock versus Rajasthan Royals in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

This was his 50th match in the tourney.

Badoni was part of a 76-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside Aiden Markram, who scored 66.

LSG managed 180/5 in 20 overs.