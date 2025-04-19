Ayush Badoni slams fifty in his 50th IPL match: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni made his presence felt with a 50-run knock versus Rajasthan Royals in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
This was his 50th match in the tourney.
Badoni was part of a 76-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside Aiden Markram, who scored 66.
LSG managed 180/5 in 20 overs.
Knock
Badoni plays a fine hand for LSG
LSG were placed at 54/3 after 7.4 overs following the dismissal of Rishabh Pant.
Badoni then played a pivotal role in aiding his side with a neat partnership alongside Markram.
In the 11th over, Badoni hit Sandeep Sharma for successive fours.
LSG's innings progression suffered a lull thereafter before Badoni hit Wanindu Hasaranga for a six.
He hit two more fours in subsequent overs.
Information
Badoni perishes right after his fifty
Badoni completed a 33-ball fifty in the 18th over and was out off the very next ball bowled by Tushar Deshpande. A short and wide ball of off saw Badoni's eyes get lit up as he went for a drive to be caught at point.
Stats
5th IPL fifty for Badoni
Badoni's 34-ball 50 had a six and 5 fours.
Playing his 50th IPL match, Badoni has raced to 815 runs at 25.46. He has featured in 42 innings.
This was his 5th fifty in IPL. His strike rate is 134.26.
Overall in T20s, Badoni now owns 1,434 runs at 29.26. He hammered his 8th T20 fifty.