Aiden Markram slams his 8th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants opener Aiden Markram made his presence felt with a sturdy knock of 66 versus Rajasthan Royals in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Markram, who has been in good form of late, looked solid in the middle.
He was part of a 76-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside Ayush Badoni.
Knock
A top knock from Markram
Markram saw LSG lose both Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran get out cheaply. Markram scored 29 runs in the powerplay from 18 balls in LSG's 46/2.
In the 8th over, LSG also lost skipper Rishabh Pant (54/3).
Thereafter, Badoni supported Markram as he kept LSG's scoreboard moving.
In the 10th over, he smashed Wanindu Hasaranga for two sixes before reaching a 31-ball fifty.
Information
Hasaranga ends Markram's stay
Markram lost a bit of momentum since his fifty and eventually got out in the 16th over. A leg-break on the slower side from Hasaranga saw the batter reach out for a lofted drive only to be caught.
Stats
3rd fifty of the season for Markram
Markram's knock had 5 fours and 3 sixes. He faced 45 balls.
He has now raced to 1,269 runs in the IPL at 30.95. This was his 8th fifty from 52 matches (50 innings).
Markram owns 274 runs this season from 8 matches at 34.25. This was his 3rd fifty of the season.
Information
30th T20 fifty for Markram
As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram has scored 4,679 runs in T20s from 192 matches (180 innings). He averages a neat 30.98 with his strike rate being 132.59. This was his 30th fifty. He also owns a ton.