What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants opener Aiden Markram made his presence felt with a sturdy knock of 66 versus Rajasthan Royals in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Markram, who has been in good form of late, looked solid in the middle.

He was part of a 76-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside Ayush Badoni.