IPL 2025, CSK vs PBKS: Presenting key player battles
In the 49th match of IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 30.
CSK are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from nine matches.
Meanwhile, PBKS are placed fifth on the table with five wins from eight games.
Here we decode the key player battles.
Shreyas Iyer vs Ravindra Jadeja
Shreyas Iyer has scored 263 runs across five away matches this season, as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate in these games goes up to 196.26.
His match-up with Ravindra Jadeja in middle overs would be interesting.
Notably, Iyer has been striking at 167.18 versus spinners this season.
Though Jadeja has trapped Iyer just once across 10 IPL meetings, the batter strikes at just 90 in this battle.
Priyansh Arya vs Khaleel Ahmed
Priyansh Arya has been regularly getting PBKS off to fliers this season. His strike rate in this phase is a sensational 198.26.
Another player who has enjoyed operating in powerplay this season is Khaleel Ahmed.
The left-arm pacer from CSK has taken eight wickets in this in IPL 2025, the joint-most for a bowler.
Arya, who smoked a hundred versus CSK earlier in the season, smashed Khaleel for 21 runs off nine balls in that match.
Shivam Dube vs Arshdeep Singh
The dangerous Shivam Dube is the only CSK player with over 200 runs this season (242 at 34.57).
Dube, who keeps the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs, can quickly take the game away.
He can be stopped by left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. The PBKS pacer has dismissed Dube twice in five T20 innings.
However, the CSK batter has struck at 138.88 off 18 balls against Arshdeep.