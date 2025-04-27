IPL 2025, MI vs LSG: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 45 of the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.
The five-time champions successfully defended 215 through a concerted bowling effort. Jasprit Bumrah, who came in as MI's impact sub this time, took four wickets.
Earlier, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav hammered whirlwind half-centuries to power the hosts.
Here's how the Impact Players fared.
Bumrah
Bumrah's impact at Wankhede Stadium
Bumrah played as MI's Impact Player, having replaced Rohit Sharma in the second innings.
He first dismissed Markram and then destroyed the middle order in his final spell.
The right-arm seamer dismissed a well-set Miller in the 16th over. He also knocked over Abdul Samad and Avesh Khan in the same over, on consecutive deliveries.
Bumrah conceded just 15 runs in four overs.
Information
Bumrah becomes MI's highest wicket-taker in IPL
Bumrah has now become the highest wicket-taker of Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The star pacer displaced his long-time mentor Lasith Malinga, with his first wicket, to attain this feat. Bumrah also has the second-most for a franchise in IPL history.
Miller
David Miller comes in as LSG's impact sub
LSG had to use a batter as an impact sub in their run-chase. Therefore, they extended their batting by replacing David Miller with Nicholas Pooran.
Miller had a perfect stage to outshine MI, as he came in with LSG at 110/4. However, he departed for a 16-ball 24 before falling to Bumrah.
Miller's knock had 3 fours but to no avail.