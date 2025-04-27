IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: Preview and stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
A victory for GT will help them go closer toward a playoff qualification. For RR, this match and the remaining ones will be for pride. They are virtually out of the qualification race.
GT have dominated this season and look threatening. They will be heavy for RR.
Here's more.
Teams status
GT and RR's current team standings
The Titans are sitting atop the league with six wins and two defeats from eight games. They recently registered a 39-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders and will be keen to continue their winning run. On
RR are placed ninth on the points table with two wins and seven defeats from nine matches.
They have been in poor form lately, having lost their last five matches, including a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match.
RR will hope to step up with an all-round show and bring some joy for the fans.
XIs
A look at the probable XIs
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.
Impact Player: Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma.
Match conditions
Injury updates and pitch report
Rajasthan Royals will miss their captain Sanju Samson as he is injured. For GT, Kagiso Rabada is expected to be absent once again.
The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is likely to offer balanced support to both pacers and spinners.
Historically, teams have preferred chasing at this venue with an average score of 170 runs.
A total of 59 IPL matches have been played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Teams batting first have won 20 matches, while 37 victories have been attained by teams batting second.
Information
A look at the H2H record
The two teams have met on 7 occasions in the IPL. RR have enjoyed just a solitary win, facing six defeats in this duel. This will be the 2nd meeting between the two teams in IPL 2025. GT won the previous contest by 58 runs.
Stats
A look at the key stats
In 8 matches this season, GT opener Sai Sudharsan owns 417 runs at a stellar 52.12 average.
Jos Buttler (356) and Shubman Gill (305) have fared well.
For RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal has 356 runs at 39.55 from 9 matches.
In terms of wickets, GT's Prasidh Krishna has been solid, picking 16 wickets so far.
Sai Kishore and Mohammed Siraj own 12 scalps each.
For RR, Wanindu Hasaranga (10) and Jofra Archer (9) lead the wickets tally in IPL 2025.
