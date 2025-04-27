What's the story

Bangladesh are under severe pressure going into the second Test match against Zimbabwe, after a three-wicket loss in Sylhet.

The 2nd and final Test of the series will be played on a batting-friendly pitch at Chattogram, which calls for an extraordinary show from Bangladesh's bowlers.

Zimbabwe, despite dominating most of the Sylhet match, held on for a win and now would hope to win an overseas series against Bangladesh.

Here are all the key details ahead of the match.