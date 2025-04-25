IPL: Presenting RCB's highest team totals versus RR
Royal Challengers edged past Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in Match 42 of IPL 2025, successfully defending a target of 206.
Batting first, RCB posted 205/5 (20 overs), powered by half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.
This is now RCB's highest-ever total against RR in the IPL—and their first 200+ total versus them since 2015.
Let's revisit RCB's top team scores against RR.
#1
205/5 - Bengaluru (2025)
As mentioned, RCB's 205/5 (20 overs) is their highest total against RR in the IPL.
Batting first, Kohli's 70 off 42 and Padikkal's brilliant 50 off 27 put RCB in a strong position.
Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma added a quickfire 20* off 10 to finish off the innings.
Defending 206, Josh Hazlewood impressed with 4/33, leading RCB to their first home win of the season.
#2
200/7 - Bengaluru (2015)
RCB's second-highest IPL total against RR came in Match 29 of 2015. They posted 200/7 in 20 overs.
After early wickets, AB de Villiers (57) and Mandeep Singh (27) shared a 74-run stand.
Sarfaraz Khan's unbeaten 45 off 21 and Dinesh Karthik's quick 27 off 18 later helped RCB reach 200/7.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the match, however, ended without a result.
#3
198/6 - Bengaluru (2018)
RCB's third-highest total against RR came in the 11th match of the 2018 season.
Chasing 218, RCB were restricted to 198/6 in 20 overs (their highest total since 2015), falling short by 19 runs.
Kohli top-scored with 57 off 30, while Mandeep Singh contributed 47 off 25.
Meanwhile, Washington Sundar's quickfire 35 off 19 added some late impetus, but RCB couldn't overcome RR's total.
#4
190/5 - Bengaluru (2014)
RCB's fourth-highest total against RR came in a loss during match 35 (2014 season).
Batting first, RCB posted 190/5 (20 overs), led by fifties from AB de Villiers (58 off 32) and Yuvraj Singh (83 off 38).
However, RR chased down the total thanks to Karun Nair (56) and an unbeaten 85-run partnership between Steve Smith (48*) and James Faulkner (41*).