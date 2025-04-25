As mentioned, RCB's 205/5 (20 overs) is their highest total against RR in the IPL.

Batting first, Kohli's 70 off 42 and Padikkal's brilliant 50 off 27 put RCB in a strong position.

Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma added a quickfire 20* off 10 to finish off the innings.

Defending 206, Josh Hazlewood impressed with 4/33, leading RCB to their first home win of the season.