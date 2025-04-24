What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 42 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Royal Challengers successfully defended 205 on the back of phenomenal spells from Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood.

Earlier, half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal powered the Royal Challengers.

Notably, RCB recorded their first home win in IPL 2025.

Here are the key stats.