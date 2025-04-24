RCB win first home game of IPL 2025: Key stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 42 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The Royal Challengers successfully defended 205 on the back of phenomenal spells from Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood.
Earlier, half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal powered the Royal Challengers.
Notably, RCB recorded their first home win in IPL 2025.
Here are the key stats.
RCB innings
How RCB's innings panned out
Philip Salt and Kohli negotiated a thunderous opening spell from Jofra Archer, with RR electing to field.
The duo added 61 runs before Padikkal joined Kohli. RR were clueless for the next nine overs, as RCB went past 150.
However, RCB were suddenly down from 156/1 to 163/4. Jitesh Sharma's 10-ball 20* drove them to 205/5 (20 overs).
Sandeep Sharma took two wickets.
Information
RCB's highest total against RR
As per Cricbuzz, RCB registered their highest total against RR in the IPL (205/5). The previous-highes such total was 200/7 at the same venue from the 2015 season.
RR innings
Krunal, Hazlewood power RCB to victory
For RR, Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave a display of their free-flowing strokes.
Despite losing Suryavanshi, Jaiswal took on RCB's pace attack and scored a 19-ball 49. Owing to the same, RR were 72/2 after six overs.
Although RR acelerated, Krunal Pandya bagged two quick wickets.
Hazlewood's finall spell negated the counter-attack from Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Dubey. RR were stuck at 194/9.
Kohli
Kohli slams his record 60th fifty
Kohli showed his positive intent from the outset. He bashed the RR bowlers along with Padikkal, as RCB got past 150 in the 15th over.
Kohli finally fell to Archer for a 42-ball 70, a knock laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes).
Kohli has become the second player with 60 half-centuries in the IPL, after Australia's David Warner (62).
Information
Kohli goes past Babar Azam
As per Cricbuzz, Kohli now has the most fifty-plus scores (62) batting first in T20 cricket. He went past Pakistan's Babar Azam, who owns 61 such scores. No other player has over 60 fifty-plus score batting first in T20s.
Chinnaswamy
3,500 T20 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
During his knock, Kohli also completed 3,500 T20 runs at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Over 3,000 of his runs have come in the IPL.
Notably, Kohli is the only player with 3,500-plus runs at a venue in T20 cricket.
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim follows Kohli on this elite list. He has scored 3,373 T20 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.
Padikkal
Padikkal races to 3,000 T20 runs
Padikkal continued with his bright form. Coming in at number three, the left-hander added a quickfire 95-run stand with Kohli.
Padikkal eventually slammed a 27-ball 50 (4 fours and 3 sixes). He raced to his second fifty of IPL 2025. His last three scores read 50, 40*, and 61.
With this, Padikkal also completed 3,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Jaiswal
Jaiswal starts with a bang
Chasing a big score, Jaiswal played a blazing knock. He continued with his attacking spree from the start.
The Indian batter even started the run-chase with a maximum off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Jaiswal seemed unstoppable until Josh Hazlewood dismissed him in the sixth over. He departed for a 19-ball 49 (7 fours and 3 sixes).
Jaiswal now has 1,963 runs at 33.27 in the IPL.
Information
Hitting six off first ball in IPL
This was the third instance of Jaiswal hitting a six off his first ball in an IPL match. As per Cricbuzz, no other batter has attained this feat multiple times in the tournament.
Comeback
What triggered RCB's comeback?
Whirlwind knocks from the top order took RR past 100 within nine overs.
However, Krunal dismissed both Riyan Parag and Nitish Rana, who looked threatening.
RR had a win within sight, requiring 46 off four overs. However, Hazlewood dismissed Shimron Hetmyer in the 17th over.
Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 22 in the next over, Hazlewood dismissed a well-set Dhruv Jurel to turn the tide.
Information
Hazlewood's final spell seals the game
Hazlewood took two wickets when RR required just 18 runs off 12 balls. The 19th over produced a solitary run and the crucial wicket of Jurel, who was batting on 47 off 33 balls. This left RR requiring 17 off the final over.
Milestone
Hazlewood attains these feats
With his second, Hazlewood completed 150 wickets in T20 cricket.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he took 116 games to accomplish the landmark. He has an impressive average and economy rate of 21.77 and 7.57 respectively.
Hazlewood also completed 50 wickets in the IPL. The Aussie pacer took 36 matches, the joint fourth-fewest among pacers for this milestone, with Mitchell McClenaghan.
Information
Contrasting results for RCB, RR
According to Cricbuzz, RCB won their first IPL match against RR after four consecutive losses in night games. On the other hand, RR have now lost five successive matches, their joint-longest losing streak in the IPL (also in 2009-10).
Information
What about points table?
With their seventh defeat, RR stand eighth in the IPL 2025 standings. They have won just two matches so far (NRR: -0.625). Meanwhile, RCB have now reached the third spot, with 12 points (NRR: +0.482).