What's the story

Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 40 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium on April 22.

The Capitals successfully chased down 160 on the back of substantial knocks from Abishek Porel and KL Rahul.

A match-defining spell from Mukesh Kumar earlier powered DC, while Aiden Markram slammed a fifty for LSG.

Notably, DC have beaten LSG twice in the ongoing season.