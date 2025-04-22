IPL 2025, DC claim second successive win over LSG: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 40 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium on April 22.
The Capitals successfully chased down 160 on the back of substantial knocks from Abishek Porel and KL Rahul.
A match-defining spell from Mukesh Kumar earlier powered DC, while Aiden Markram slammed a fifty for LSG.
Notably, DC have beaten LSG twice in the ongoing season.
LSG innings
LSG falter in middle overs
LSG had a fine start after they were invited to bat. Markram and Mitchell Marsh added an 87-run stand.
However, DC bounced back by dismissing Markram and Pooran in quick time.
Abdul Samad and a well-set Marsh also departed before 15 overs, which derailed LSG's innings.
Ayush Badoni's late cameo propelled LSG to 159/6. Mukesh's four-fer gave DC an edge.
DC innings
Rahul, Porel star in DC's win
For DC, Porel and Karun Nair made a promising start. However, Markram dismissed the latter against the run of play.
Porel was joined by Rahul thereafter, as the latter played his scintillating strokes. DC were 54/1 after six overs and continued to tick the scoreboard.
Axar Patel later joined Rahul and played a blinder. This resulted in DC's win in just 17.5 overs.
Mukesh
Mukesh shines against LSG
As mentioned, a four-wicket haul from Mukesh laid the foundation for DC's win.
The DC pacer struck on the second delivery of his second spell, dismissing Abdul Samad. He dismissed Marsh in the same over.
Mukesh, who conceded three boundaries in the final over, bounced back by dismissing Ayush Badoni and Rishabh Pant.
His final figures read 4-0-33-4.
Information
First four-fer for Mukesh
Mukesh has registered his career-best bowling returns in the IPL. This was the first instance of him recording a four-wicket haul in the tournament (Previous-best: 3/14 in IPL 2024). Notably, only two bowlers have taken a five-wicket haul for DC.
Markram
Markram slams his fourth fifty of IPL 2025
Markram took care of LSG's first half before they suffered a collapse.
He added 87 runs with Marsh before getting dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera. The Proteas batter hammered 52 off 33 balls, a knock laced with 2 fours and 3 sixes.
Markram raced to his fourth half-century in IPL 2025. He has scored 326 runs from nine games at a strike-rate of 150.92.
Marsh
Marsh gets past 1,000 IPL runs
While Markram counter-attacked, Marsh played second fiddle.
However, the Aussie batter held his end despite losing Markram and Nicholas Pooran.
Marsh, who helped LSG get past 100, was knocked over by Mukesh Kumar. His 36-ball 45 had 3 fours and a six.
With this, Marsh raced to 1,000 runs in the IPL. He also owns 37 wickets with his medium-pace.
Match-up
Starc continues to outfox Pooran
Pooran continues to be menaced by Australian seamer Mitchell Starc in T20 cricket.
The left-arm pacer bowled a stunning slower bouncer as Pooran was played on. The latter departed for a 5-ball 9 (2 fours).
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the fifth time in seven T20 innings that Starc dismissed Pooran. He has fallen to Starc thrice in five balls in the IPL.
Information
Badoni's impactful knock
Ayush Badoni, who came in as LSG's Impact Player, played a pivotal knock. He came in when LSG were down to 110/4 in 13.6 overs. He smashed a 21-ball 36 (6 fours) to power the Super Giants.
Pant
Pant bats at number seven
LSG's decision to send skipper Pant after David Miller and Badoni drew criticism. Pant came to bat at number seven.
As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of him batting at number seven or lower in his last 113 IPL innings. This has happened only twice previously, in 2016.
Pant, who entered with two balls remaining, bagged a two-ball duck.
Porel
Porel's match-winning fifty
Porel played a pivotal knock as DC chased down 160.
A crucial 69-run partnership between Porel and Rahul gave DC the required edge in the run-chase.
However, Markram dismissed Porel in the 12th over. The latter departed for 51 off 36 balls (5 fours and a six).
Porel slammed his maiden fifty IPL 2025. The DC batter was retained for ₹4 crore.
Rahul
Rahul once again steps up
Rahul was at his best in a curcial run-chase.
It was his knock that gave DC impetus in middle overs. He was later joined by Axar, as the duo propelled DC to an eight-wicket win.
The former hammered a 42-ball 57* (3 fours and 3 sixes), hitting the winning six.
Rahul made a statement against his former franchise at his former home ground.
Milestone
Rahul completes 5,000 IPL runs
During the match, Rahul became the eighth player with 5,000 runs in the IPL.
The Indian batter overtook Chris Gayle (4,965) and Robin Uthappa (4,952) in terms of IPL runs.
Rahul is only behind Virat Kohli (8,326), Rohit Sharma (6,786), Shikhar Dhawan (6,769), David Warner (6,565), Suresh Raina (5,528), MS Dhoni (5,377), and AB de Villiers (5,162) on this list.
Information
Fastest to this milestone
As per Cricbuzz, Rahul has become the fastest to 5,000 IPL runs in terms of innings. The Indian batter took just 130 innings for this. Only Warner has unlocked this achievement in fewer than 150 innings.
Axar
Axar plays blazing knock
Skipper Axar came out at number four after DC were down to 105/2 with Porel's dismissal.
The DC captain not only kept the scoring rate intact, he tormented the LSG bowlers. He smacked a 20-ball 34* (1 four and 4 sixes).
With second maximum, Axar has completed 150 sixes in T20 cricket.
He earlier bowled an impactful spell in the powerplay.
Information
DC only behind GT in standings
With another win, DC have become the second side to bag 12 points in IPL 2025. They are only behind Gujarat Titans on the points table. Meanwhile, LSG are the fifth-placed side with five wins and four losses.