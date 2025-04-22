IPL 2025: Mukesh Kumar records his career-best bowling figures
What's the story
Delhi Capitals seamer Mukesh Kumar showed his class against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Mukesh took four wickets as LSG were restricted to 159/6 in 20 overs.
He took two of those scalps in his final over, including that of LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.
Mukesh recorded his career-best bowling figures in the IPL.
Spell
Mukesh shines against LSG
Mukesh had a forgettable first over, conceding a four and a six, in the powerplay.
The DC pacer struck on the second delivery of his second spell, dismissing Abdul Samad. He dismissed a well-set Mitchell Marsh in the same over.
Mukesh, who conceded three boundaries in the final over, bounced back by dismissing Ayush Badoni and Rishabh Pant.
His final figures read 4-0-33-4.
Information
Mukesh's career-best returns
As mentioned, Mukesh has registered his career-best bowling returns in the IPL. This was the first instance of him recording a four-wicket haul in the tournament (Previous-best: 3/14 in IPL 2024). Notably, only two bowlers have taken a five-wicket haul for DC.
Stats
A look at his T20 stats
This was the first instance of Mukesh taking multiple wickets in a match this IPL season (2025).
The right-arm pacer has now raced to 33 wickets from 28 matches at an average of 28.39. His economy rate reads 10.12.
Overall, Mukesh now has 80 wickets from 73 T20s at an average of under 29. He recorded his second four-wicket haul in T20s.