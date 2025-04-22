What's the story

Delhi Capitals seamer Mukesh Kumar showed his class against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Mukesh took four wickets as LSG were restricted to 159/6 in 20 overs.

He took two of those scalps in his final over, including that of LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.

Mukesh recorded his career-best bowling figures in the IPL.