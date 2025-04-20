What's the story

In match 35 of IPL 2025, the Gujarat Titans chased down 204 against Delhi Capitals.

The attack was led by Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97 off 54 balls, combined with two crucial partnerships.

Notably, his 119-run 69-ball stand with impact sub Sherfane Rutherford is GT's highest third-wicket partnership in IPL history.

Here's a look at the top third-wicket stands for the Titans.