Highest 3rd-wicket partnerships for Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League
In match 35 of IPL 2025, the Gujarat Titans chased down 204 against Delhi Capitals.
The attack was led by Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97 off 54 balls, combined with two crucial partnerships.
Notably, his 119-run 69-ball stand with impact sub Sherfane Rutherford is GT's highest third-wicket partnership in IPL history.
Here's a look at the top third-wicket stands for the Titans.
#1
119 - Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford vs DC (2025), Ahmedabad
As mentioned, the 119-run stand (69 balls) between Buttler and Rutherford is GT's highest third-wicket partnership.
Buttler led the charge, contributing 67 off 35, while Rutherford added 43 off 34 before falling to Mukesh Kumar in the 19th over after scoring 43 (34).
Meanwhile, GT successfully chased the 204-run target with seven wickets in hand.
#2
90 - Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill vs SRH (2025), Hyderabad
The 90-run stand (56 balls) between Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill for the third wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad is GT's second-highest third-wicket partnership.
Sundar did the heavy lifting, adding 49 off 29, while Gill added 41 off 27 before falling to Mohammed Shami after scoring 49 (29). Overall, Gill scored 61 (43).
Meanwhile, GT successfully chased the 153-run target with seven wickets remaining.
#3
86 - Shahrukh Khan, Sai Sudharsan vs RCB (2024), Ahmedabad
Batting first, Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudharsan added 86 runs for the third wicket vs RCB in 2024. The Titans posted a score of 200/3.
Shahrukh hit 58 off 30 before falling to Mohammed Siraj, while Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 84 off 49.
Despite their efforts, RCB chased the target with ease, thanks to a 100* from Will Jacks, winning by nine wickets.
#4
81 - Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya vs CSK (2023), Ahmedabad
In a rain-interrupted 2023 IPL final, Sai Sudharsan and Hardik Pandya added 81 for the third wicket vs CSK, as they posted 214/4.
Sudarshan smoked 96 off 47 before falling to Matheesha Pathirana, while Pandya remained unbeaten on 21 off 12.
Despite their efforts, CSK chased down 171 in 15 overs, winning the match by five wickets (DLS method).
It was their 5th title.