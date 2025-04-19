What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is missing the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur.

The reason for his absence is an abdominal injury he sustained during a recent game against the Delhi Capitals.

Vice-captain Riyan Parag has taken over as captain for this fixture.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old left-handed batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi at 14 days and 23 days old, becomes the youngest player to play in the IPL.

He's on the Royals' impact sub list and is expected to come in when they bat.