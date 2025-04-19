Hosts Bangladesh face Zimbabwe in 1st Test: Preview and stats
What's the story
The first Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe begins on April 20 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Both sides will be eager to return to winning ways after losing their most recent Test outings.
While Bangladesh are going through a transition phase, Zimbabwe can't afford to underestimate them if they hope to secure a victory.
Here are all the key details ahead of the match.
Strategy
Zimbabwe's pace attack and Ervine's return as captain
Zimbabwe will counter with a strong pace attack featuring Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, and Victor Nyauchi.
Meanwhile, Craig Ervine returns as captain, joined by seasoned all-rounder Sean Williams, who missed the one-off Test against Ireland in February 2025.
Williams's experience against spin will be crucial in Bangladesh conditions.
Additionally, the batting unit also includes Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, and Ben Curran, adding depth to the lineup.
Strategy - Bangladesh
Bangladesh aim to counter Zimbabwe's pace attack with strong batting
With Bangladesh in a transitional phase, the hosts will rely on their batting depth to counter Zimbabwe's pace attack.
Mominul Haque, who has scored the most runs at the venue among Bangladeshi batters (189), will look to make the most of familiar conditions.
Meanwhile, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will also be key, having scored 171 runs at the venue.
With the ball, Taijul Islam will be crucial for Bangladesh with 24 scalps at the venue (most ever).
Changes
Team changes and probable line-ups
Bangladesh will need to make three changes from their last Test XI.
Shahadat Hossain has been dropped, Litton Das rested, and Taskin Ahmed injured.
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto returns while either Khaled Ahmed or Tanzim Hasan is expected to take Taskin's place.
Bangladesh probable XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali (wk), Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed/Tanzim Hasan and Nahid Rana.
Adjustments
Zimbabwe's team changes and probable lineup
Zimbabwe have dropped opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano and young pace bowler Newman Nyamhuri.
Captain Ervine and Williams are likely to return to their middle-order positions while Nyasha Mayavo, who kept wicket in their previous Test, is expected to be replaced by Tafadzwa Tsiga.
Zimbabwe probable XI: Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Johnathan Campbell, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani/Victor Nyauchi.
Spotlight
Bowlers to watch out for: Nahid Rana and Blessing Muzarabani
Nahid Rana has been making waves with his raw pace and intensity since his breakout performance in Pakistan (2024).
With 20 wickets from 6 Tests, he could be a key factor for Bangladesh, especially if conditions offer him some assistance.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe's Muzarabani is a key performer.
Despite featuring in 10 Tests, he has quickly become Zimbabwe's premier pacer, highlighted by a stunning 7/58 against Ireland.
He currently has 41 Test wickets at 22.17.
Batters
Batters to watch: Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sean Williams
For the visitors, alongside skipper and Mominul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be crucial, having scored 614 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 38.38.
Notably, Haque has smashed 529 runs in his last 10 matches.
On the Zimbabwean side, Williams and captain Ervine will look to maintain their strong form, with Williams amassing 488 runs in four matches and Ervine contributing 390 runs in five matches.
H2H
A look at both teams' head-to-head record in Tests
Bangladesh have dominated recent encounters, winning four of their last five matches against Zimbabwe, including a commanding 220-run victory in the most recent clash.
Zimbabwe's last Test win over Bangladesh came in 2018, when they triumphed by 151 runs.
In the overall head-to-head, Bangladesh hold a slight edge with eight wins to Zimbabwe's seven, while three of their 18 Test meetings have ended in draws.
Information
Weather forecast and pitch report
As per ESPNcricinfo, rain has been forecast for all five days, which will put Sylhet's drainage facilities to the test. Meanwhile, the pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium offers even bounce and a touch of pace, conditions that should please both teams' strong pace attacks.