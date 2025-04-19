IPL 2025: Wounded RCB eye redemption versus PBKS in Mullanpur
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Sunday.
The two sides faced each other recently in Match 34 of the tournament where PBKS won by five wickets.
Hence, RCB will have redemption in mind.
Here we present the match preview.
Pitch details
Pitch report and streaming details
The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is known to be batter-friendly, giving them a chance to score more runs. But it also gives an edge to pace bowlers with the new ball.
The weather is expected to be 29°C in Punjab with chances of light rain on match day (April 20).
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (3:30pm IST).
Team analysis
PBKS's impressive performance and RCB's quest for success
Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, PBKS has been in phenomenal form this season. They are currently second on the table with five wins in seven matches.
Meanwhile, RCB are eyeing a breakthrough this season after winning four out of the seven matches played so far.
Currently placed fourth on the points table with eight points, they are eager to improve their standing in this high-stakes match against PBKS.
Notably, each of RCB's four wins have come in away games.
Rivalry
Here's the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met 34 times in the IPL. RCB have claimed 16 wins with PBKS sealing 18 victories.
As mentioned, the two teams recently met in Bengaluru where PBKS accomplished a comfortable win in the rain-curtailed affair.
However, RCB were on a three-match winning streak versus PBKS before this season.
Team lineup
Probable playing XI for PBKS and RCB
RCB likely XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal. Impact Player: Rasikh Dar Salam.
PBKS likely XI: Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact Player: Suryansh Shedge.
Stats
Here are the key performers
RCB's Phil Salt has slammed 208 runs in this season at an average of 30.28. He owns a strike rate of 182.75.
With 249 runs at 49.80, Virat Kohli is the team's leading run-scorer this year.
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has scored 257 runs this season at a strike rate of 194.69.
Josh Hazlewood is the joint-leading wicket-taker of IPL 2025 with 12 scalps (ER: 8.17).
Yuzvendra Chahal took six wickets in his last two outings.
Poll