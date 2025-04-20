Dube came in after CSK were down to 63/3 in eight overs. Debutant Ayush Mhatre had given them some momentum after their sluggish start.

However, CSK went back to their shell, with Dube and Ravindra Jadeja struggling in the middle.

The former took the onus thereafter, smashing Trent Boult and Ashwani Kumar. His 32-ball 50 was studded with 2 fours and 4 sixes.