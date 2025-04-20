Shivam Dube slams his first fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Shivam Dube played a pivotal knock for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Dube, who had a slow start, helped the Yellow Army reach 176/5 in 20 overs.
The CSK dasher brought up his maiden half-century of the season. He was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for a 32-ball 50.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Dube accelerates after poor start
Dube came in after CSK were down to 63/3 in eight overs. Debutant Ayush Mhatre had given them some momentum after their sluggish start.
However, CSK went back to their shell, with Dube and Ravindra Jadeja struggling in the middle.
The former took the onus thereafter, smashing Trent Boult and Ashwani Kumar. His 32-ball 50 was studded with 2 fours and 4 sixes.
Stats
Dube shines forth
As mentioned, Dube raced to his maiden half-century of the ongoing IPL season.
In eight matches, the left-handed batter has racked up 230 runs at an average of 46.00. His tally includes a strike-rate of 135.29.
Overall, Dube got past 1,700 runs in the tournament (1,732). This was his 10th half-century. In 73 games, he averages 30.92.
Dube has surpassed 100 fours (101).
Do you know?
200 T20 sixes for Dube
Dube has raced to 200 T20 sixes. In 163 matches (146 innings), Dube owns 3,306 runs. He averages 31.48 with his strike rate being 142.74. This was his 16th fifty in T20s.