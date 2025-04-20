Chelsea come from behind to down Fulham: Key stats
What's the story
In a thrilling Premier League matchweek 33 encounter, Chelsea edged past Fulham 2-1.
The match witnessed Pedro Neto scoring the winner in the dying moments, sending Chelsea back in the race for a Champions League spot.
Despite being booed by their traveling fans at halftime, after Alex Iwobi put Fulham ahead with a strike from the edge of the box, Chelsea staged an impressive comeback.
Manager's challenge
Chelsea's coach under pressure
The pressure was on Chelsea's head coach, Enzo Maresca, with their recent poor form of just one win in four league matches.
But in the 83rd minute of the game, teenager Tyrique George came off the bench to level the score for Chelsea.
He replaced striker Nicolas Jackson and played a pivotal role in turning the match around.
Match-winner
Neto's late goal seals victory for Chelsea
In a potentially season-defining moment for Chelsea, Pedro Neto skillfully controlled the ball before executing a swift turn and firing an unstoppable shot into the net.
This late goal not only secured a vital three points for his team but also propelled them into fifth place in the league standings.
They are now just one point behind Manchester City, intensifying their pursuit of Champions League qualification.
Details
Match stats and points table
Chelsea clocked 8 shots on target from 13 attempts against the Cottagers at Craven Cottage.
Fulham had one shot on target from 6 attempts. The Blues owned 60% ball possession and had an 87% pass accuracy.
In terms of the points table, Chelsea own 57 points from 33 matches. They are 5th, having collected their 16th win of the season.
On the other hand, Fulham are 9th with 48 points. This was their 11th defeat.
Information
4th Premier League goal for Neto in Chelsea colors
Former Wolves man Neto scored his 15th Premier League goal in what was his 141st appearance. He also owns 23 assists. In what is his debut season at Chelsea, he has 4 league goals and 4 assists.
Opta stats
Key records made in this match
Neto's goal (92:31) is Chelsea's latest winning goal on record in a Premier League London derby since the 2006-07 season.
Fulham have dropped a staggering 25 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. Only Ipswich Town have dropped more (27).
For the 1st time since October 2024, Fulham have suffered successive Premier League defeats.