Wolves secure Premier League safety, complete double over Manchester United
What's the story
Wolverhampton Wanderers secured their Premier League status with a gritty 1-0 win over Manchester United.
The game, played at Old Trafford, was decided by Pablo Sarabia's stunning free-kick just three minutes after he came on as a substitute.
This was Wolves's fifth consecutive win under head coach Vitor Pereira, who took charge when the club was languishing in 19th and five points from safety in mid-December.
Notably, Wolves also completed the double over Manchester United in Premier League 2024/25.
Match-winning moment
Sarabia's free-kick seals the deal
Sarabia's decisive free-kick was a moment of brilliance that Wolves capitalized on, highlighting Manchester United's lack of similar quality.
Despite creating several opportunities, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes, and Mason Mount failed to convert them into goals.
The game lacked bite until Sarabia scored from a free-kick in the 77th minute.
United had a couple of chances to equalize after going behind but Mount spurned them both.
Table
15th defeat of the season for United
The defeat was Manchester United's 15th Premier League loss of the season, leaving them level on points with Wolves at 38 from 33 games but in a lower position.
After 33 matches, Ruben Amorim's United sit at 14th place. Wolves are a place below on inferior goal difference.
Both teams could go a place further down if Tottenham win their match against Nottingham Forest on Monday.
Information
Here are the match stats
United managed 12 attempts with just 2 shots on target. Wolves had 4 attempts with 2 shots on target. Amorim's side had 60% ball possession and an 88% pass accuracy. United also earned nine corners but failed to make them count.
Opta stats
Agony for Manchester United, ecstasy for Wolves: Decoding stats
This was United's 8th defeat at Old Trafford this season in the Premier League. It's their most defeats in a league campaign since 1962-63 (9).
For the first time since 1979-80 season, Wolves have completed the league double over the Red Devils.
For the first time since 1970-71, Wolves have claimed 5 successive top-flight wins.
This was United's 2nd defeat to Wolves in their last 14 home league matches.