What's the story

Wolverhampton Wanderers secured their Premier League status with a gritty 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The game, played at Old Trafford, was decided by Pablo Sarabia's stunning free-kick just three minutes after he came on as a substitute.

This was Wolves's fifth consecutive win under head coach Vitor Pereira, who took charge when the club was languishing in 19th and five points from safety in mid-December.

Notably, Wolves also completed the double over Manchester United in Premier League 2024/25.