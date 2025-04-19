IPL 2025: Tim David reflects on RCB's home struggles
What's the story
Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Tim David is working hard to tweak his batting style according to the peculiar conditions at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
His latest innings in the 2025 Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where he scored a quickfire 50 from No. 7, has caught the attention of cricket pundits.
However, despite his efforts, RCB faced a third consecutive home defeat.
Adaptation
David's strategy for adapting to Chinnaswamy conditions
In a post-match interview, David revealed his method of tweaking his batting style.
He said, "It didn't feel so easy [to score quickly in those circumstances]. Definitely the boys that bat on top hand the [information on] the conditions back down, so I get a chance to see what the pitch is doing and try and play to that method."
Records
David's record-breaking innings and future goals
Notably, David's knock came in IPL's lowest first-innings total with a fifty.
"If I can get an opportunity to face more balls when the team needs, it's important to score runs," he stated.
He also said that he would love to get more opportunities to contribute to the team.
"I am pleased, I feel like I am batting well at the moment and can contribute," he said.
"But I trust the coach for putting me in where I can."
Performance
David's performance in away and home games this season
According to ESPNcricinfo, the batter has scored 119 runs in three innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, averaging 119 with a strike rate of 185.93.
In contrast, he has managed just 23 runs across four away games.
His unbeaten 50 against PBKS stands as his highest score both at home and overall in the IPL.
Stats
A look at batter's 2025 and overall IPL numbers
This season, across seven games, David has amassed 142 runs. He has a strike rate of 194.52 and one fifty so far.
Overall, he has raced to 801 runs across 45 IPL matches at an average of 33.38.
He now boasts a solitary fifty alongside a strike rate of 174.13. The batter has also smashed 58 sixes and 49 boundaries in the IPL.