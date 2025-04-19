What's the story

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Tim David is working hard to tweak his batting style according to the peculiar conditions at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

His latest innings in the 2025 Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where he scored a quickfire 50 from No. 7, has caught the attention of cricket pundits.

However, despite his efforts, RCB faced a third consecutive home defeat.