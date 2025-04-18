IPL 2025: Pat Cummins's three-fer against MI goes in vain
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their fifth match of the IPL 2025 season, against Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium.
Despite a rough start, where Travis Head struggled and Abhishek Sharma had a fortunate yet brisk innings, the team posted a decent score of 162/5.
This was mainly due to contributions from Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma toward the end of their innings.
Although SRH fought in the second innings, with Pat Cummins taking three wickets, they fell short.
Chase highlights
Cummins concedes 26 runs in four overs
Mumbai Indians, powered by Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks's start, successfully chased down the target set by SRH.
The side also rode on substantial knocks from Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya.
However, Cummins did well to dismiss the big guns - Rohit, Jacks, and Suryakumar. He conceded 26 runs from his four overs.
Post-match remarks
Cummins reflects on team's performance
In the post-match presentation, SRH captain Cummins reflected on his team's performance.
He acknowledged it wasn't an easy wicket to bat on and admitted they were a few runs short in the end.
"It wasn't the easiest wicket. Few runs short, we would have liked a couple more with the bat," he said, emphasizing their struggle against Mumbai's bowling attack.
Stats
A look at his stats
With this, Cummins has raced to 70 wickets from 65 IPL games at an average of 31.07. His tally includes a four-wicket haul.
In the ongoing season, the SRH skipper has snapped up seven wickets from as many games at an average of 36.00.
Cummins's 3/26 are his best bowling figures this season. However, his economy rate requires improvement (10.21).