What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their fifth match of the IPL 2025 season, against Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Despite a rough start, where Travis Head struggled and Abhishek Sharma had a fortunate yet brisk innings, the team posted a decent score of 162/5.

This was mainly due to contributions from Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma toward the end of their innings.

Although SRH fought in the second innings, with Pat Cummins taking three wickets, they fell short.