Hardik Pandya anticipates thrilling CSK face-off, lauds MI bowlers
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya revealed that he is eager for the IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, April 20.
The match will be the second 'El Clásico' of the season, with CSK winning the first one.
Both sides will look to move higher up in the tournament standings and will fight hard for two important points on April 20.
Notably, Pandya made this statement after MI's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.
Enthusiasm
Pandya confident about Wankhede Stadium's atmosphere
Pandya was confident about the electrifying atmosphere at Wankhede Stadium during the match.
"It's gonna be a packed house. I am sure it's gonna be a great game," he said as per India Today, stressing on his belief in an exciting contest.
He also promised his team will ensure they get enough rest before this big match-up.
"Just making sure we rest well a couple of days and Sunday we see them again," he added.
Praise
Pandya commends MI bowlers after SRH victory
After their recent win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Pandya lauded his bowlers for their brilliant show.
He said they contained the aggressive batting side well early on in the first innings as SRH could only manage 162/5.
"The way we bowled today was very smart and spot on," he said, appreciating his team's bowling strategy.
"We stuck to basic plans and figured out that certain deliveries are not easy to hit," he added.
Strategy
Pandya highlights strategic bowling against SRH
Pandya further elaborated on their bowling strategy, emphasizing on varying pace and delivery.
"It could be a good track, had a nice greenness as well," he explained.
"We were trying to mix it up. Because if you keep on bowling the slower ones again and again, the batters can line you up."
He also praised MI's yorkers as an effective tactic that disrupted SRH's rhythm.
Accolades
Pandya hails Will Jacks's all-round performance
Pandya also praised the Player of the Match, Will Jacks, for his all-round performance against SRH.
The MI skipper emphasized Jack's ability to contribute in multiple areas.
Jacks bagged two wickets with the ball and also smashed an impressive 36 off 16 balls.
"That is the beauty about him," said Pandya. "He has the 3 facets. He can be a gun fielder, he can bowl those crucial overs and at the same time in his batting he has that explosiveness."
Match recap
MI hand SRH their fifth defeat of 2025 season
Batting first, SRH struggled on a tricky pitch, sliding from 59/0 to 82/3 due to constant dot ball pressure.
Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma lifted them to a competitive 162/5 firing in the death overs, while MI's Jacks impressed with 2/14.
To get MI's innings going, Rohit Sharma hit three key sixes before falling to Pat Cummins.
Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav anchored the chase, with Tilak Verma and Pandya finishing the job (18.1 overs).
For SRH, Cummins starred with 3/26.