What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya revealed that he is eager for the IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, April 20.

The match will be the second 'El Clásico' of the season, with CSK winning the first one.

Both sides will look to move higher up in the tournament standings and will fight hard for two important points on April 20.

Notably, Pandya made this statement after MI's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.