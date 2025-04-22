Mitchell Marsh races to 1,000 IPL runs: Key stats
What's the story
Australian batter Mitchell Marsh has completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Marsh reached the landmark in IPL 2025 playing for Lucknow Super Giants against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
The Aussie all-rounder, who had been hit with perpetual injuries, is in sublime form this season.
He ended up scoring a 36-ball 45 against DC.
Knock
Another fine knock from Marsh
LSG had an ideal start after they were invited to bat in Lucknow. Marsh added an 87-run opening stand with Aiden Markram.
While the latter counter-attacked, Marsh played second fiddle.
However, the Aussie batter held his end despite losing Markram and Nicholas Pooran.
Marsh, who helped LSG get past 100, was knocked over by Mukesh Kumar. His knock had 3 fours and a six.
Journey
A look at his IPL journey
Marsh slammed a whirlwind half-century on his debut for LSG, in IPL 2025. He slammed a 36-ball 72 against Delhi Capitals in Vizag.
With another clutch knock, Marsh has raced to 1,000 runs in the IPL.
In an injury-plagued IPL career, Marsh has featured in 50 matches.
Marsh, who also owns 37 wickets with his medium-pace, has represented five other sides in the tournament.
Information
Marsh in sublime form
As of now, Marsh has racked up 1,009 runs at an average of 24.02 in the IPL. His strike-rate reads 137.27. Marsh has racked up 344 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 160.74 in IPL 2025.