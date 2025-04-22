What's the story

Australian batter Mitchell Marsh has completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Marsh reached the landmark in IPL 2025 playing for Lucknow Super Giants against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Aussie all-rounder, who had been hit with perpetual injuries, is in sublime form this season.

He ended up scoring a 36-ball 45 against DC.