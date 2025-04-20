What's the story

In the 37th match of the IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in Mullanpur.

The win was largely due to the brilliant show from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.

Their 103-run partnership for the second wicket proved to be the key as RCB chased down the target set at 158 runs.

Here we decode the Performance of 'Impact Players'.