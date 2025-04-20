IPL 2025, PBKS vs RCB: Performance of 'Impact Players'
What's the story
In the 37th match of the IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in Mullanpur.
The win was largely due to the brilliant show from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.
Their 103-run partnership for the second wicket proved to be the key as RCB chased down the target set at 158 runs.
Here we decode the Performance of 'Impact Players'.
RCB
Padikkal's explosive innings propels RCB
Padikkal, as RCB's Impact Player, was instrumental in the team's victory. He scored a quickfire 61 runs off just 35 balls, registering his first 50 of the season.
Despite a shaky start with Arshdeep Singh dismissing Philip Salt in the opening over, Kohli and Padikkal's century-plus partnership turned the game around for RCB.
He smoked five fours and four maximums during his stay.
PBKS
Economical spell from Harpreet
Interestingly, Padikkal fell prey to Harpreet Singh, who happens to be PBKS' Impact Player in the game.
The left-arm spinner bowled a brilliant spell albeit in a losing cause, returning with 1/27 from four overs.
Padikkal danced down the wicket to take aerial route and ended up getting caught. Nehal Wadhera stationed at long-on claimed the catch.