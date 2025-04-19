What's the story

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has signed a contract with the Seattle Orcas for the next season of Major League Cricket (MLC).

This will mark his debut in the USA-based T20 league, set to begin on June 12, 2025.

Currently captaining Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Warner is a veteran T20 player with stints in different global leagues.

Notably, this will be Warner's ninth T20 league, including the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League (BBL) and more.