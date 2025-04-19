David Warner set for MLC debut: Decoding his T20 stats
What's the story
Former Australian cricketer David Warner has signed a contract with the Seattle Orcas for the next season of Major League Cricket (MLC).
This will mark his debut in the USA-based T20 league, set to begin on June 12, 2025.
Currently captaining Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Warner is a veteran T20 player with stints in different global leagues.
Notably, this will be Warner's ninth T20 league, including the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League (BBL) and more.
Career highlights
Warner's T20 career and recent achievements
With a remarkable 12,956 runs at a strike rate of 140.27 from 402 T20 matches, Warner has been a standout performer in the format.
He retired from international cricket in June last year and was among the high-profile names to go unsold at the 2025 IPL mega-auction.
However, he had a stellar season in the Big Bash League (BBL) where he led Sydney Thunder to the final and finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 405 runs in just 12 innings.
Team achievements
Warner's recent team success and MLC performance
Notably, Warner was a member of the Dubai Capitals team that won the ILT20 earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the Seattle Orcas topped the table in MLC's first season but lost to MI New York in the final.
In their second season under Heinrich Klaasen's captaincy, they finished at the bottom of the table, managing only one win from seven matches.
Upcoming events
MLC 2025 schedule and Warner's participation in The Hundred
The third season of MLC will be held from June 12 to July 13, 2025.
Unlike last year, it won't clash with The Hundred tournament, where Warner is set to play for London Spirit.
This way, Warner can participate fully in both the competitions without any overlap or clash.
Teams in the 2025 MLC include Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and the Washington Freedom
Stats
A look at Warner's impressive T20 stats
As mentioned, the veteran Aussie player owns a whopping 12,956 runs across 402 T20s.
In 401 innings, he has an average of 36.80 alongside a strike rate of 140.27. Additionally, his tally also includes 108 fifties (the most in T20s) and eight hundreds.
His highest T20 score is 135*.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the batter's majority of T20 runs have come in the IPL, having scored 6,565 runs in 184 matches.
PSL
Warner averages 14.33 on debut PSL campaign
Warner's PSL debut began with a six-ball 12 as Karachi Kings chased down 235 against Multan Sultans.
Next, he fell for a duck against the Lahore Qalandars.
Warner then showed promise in his third outing, scoring 31 off 20 in a convincing win over Quetta Gladiators.
Overall he has scored 43 runs in three matches with a strike rate of 153.57. He averages 14.33.