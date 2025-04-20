What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets in Match 37 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur.

The win was largely due to the stellar performance of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.

The duo's partnership of 103 runs for the second wicket proved pivotal in RCB's chase of 157 runs.

Padikkal contributed with a quickfire 61 runs off just 35 deliveries.

This was his maiden fifty of the season.