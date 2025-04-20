Devdutt Padikkal slams his 10th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets in Match 37 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur.
The win was largely due to the stellar performance of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.
The duo's partnership of 103 runs for the second wicket proved pivotal in RCB's chase of 157 runs.
Padikkal contributed with a quickfire 61 runs off just 35 deliveries.
This was his maiden fifty of the season.
Knock
Dominant knock from Padikkal
RCB were off to a poor start as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Philip Salt in the opening over.
Kohli then joined impact-sub Padikkal (61) as the duo took the game away from PBKS with a 103-run stand.
Padikkal dominated the stand with a power-hitting before being dismissed in the 13th over.
Kohli (73*) remained unbeaten till the end as RCB (159/3) prevailed in 18.5 overs.
Stats
Maiden fifty of the season for Padikkal
Padikkal's 61 off 35 balls saw him smoke five fours and four maximums.
This was his maiden fifty in IPL 2025 as he has raced to 180 runs from seven games at 30.
With this knock, he has raced to 1,739 runs from 71 IPL games at 25.57 (50s: 10, 100: 1).
As per ESPNcricinfo, 239 of his runs have come in nine games against PBKS at 26.55 (50s: 2).
Do you know?
18th T20 fifty for Padikkal
Padikkal is closing in on 3,000 runs in T20s. He has raced to 2,986 runs from 106 matches at 31.10. This was his 18th T20 fifty. He also owns 3 hundreds.