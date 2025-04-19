What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has slammed the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters for their dismal performance in a recent IPL match against the Punjab Kings.

The match, played at Chinnaswamy Stadium, was reduced to 14 overs a side due to rain.

Despite Tim David's brilliant unbeaten 50 off 26 balls, RCB could only score 95/9 runs after being asked to bat first by PBKS.

Meanwhile, the below-par score was mainly due to RCB's batting collapse early in the game.