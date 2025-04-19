'Reckless batting': Sehwag lambasts RCB batters post loss vs PBKS
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has slammed the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters for their dismal performance in a recent IPL match against the Punjab Kings.
The match, played at Chinnaswamy Stadium, was reduced to 14 overs a side due to rain.
Despite Tim David's brilliant unbeaten 50 off 26 balls, RCB could only score 95/9 runs after being asked to bat first by PBKS.
Meanwhile, the below-par score was mainly due to RCB's batting collapse early in the game.
Batting criticism
Sehwag criticizes RCB's reckless batting
Sehwag was disappointed with the RCB batters and said none of them had common sense in their attempt to reach a competitive total.
"Not a single batter was out to a good ball. All of them played reckless shots to get out," he said on Cricbuzz.
"If they had wickets in hand, they could have reached 110 or 120 in 14 overs, which would have given them a chance to fight," he further added.
Captain's accountability
Sehwag criticizes RCB captain for not addressing batting issues
Sehwag also slammed RCB captain Rajat Patidar for failing to address the team's batting woes.
He suggested that Patidar needs to come up with a solution as to why their batters are continuously failing at home.
"It's not alright if your batters continuously fail at home," Sehwag remarked, highlighting the team's disappointing record of losing three consecutive matches at home this season.
With this defeat, RCB now sit in fourth place on the table with four wins in seven games.
Match overview
PBKS beat RCB at home for fifth win in 2025
Batting first, RCB's batting collapse saw them post 95/9 in 14 overs. Tim David made 50* off 26 balls.
In the rain-affected match, Punjab Kings chased down RCB's target with five wickets and 11 balls to spare, thanks to Nehal Wadhera's unbeaten 33 off 19.
Despite a commendable bowling performance from RCB pacers Josh Hazlewood (3/14 )and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/26), who shared five wickets between them, their efforts were overshadowed by the team's lack of runs on the board.