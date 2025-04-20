Presenting the youngest players in IPL history
History was made in the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the field.
At just 14 years and 23 days, he became the youngest player to ever feature in IPL.
Bought for ₹1.1 crore in the 2024 mega-auction, the young batter came in as an Impact Player for RR.
Here's a look at the youngest players in IPL.
14y 23d - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs LSG, 2025
As mentioned, Suryavanshi made history as the youngest IPL player, announcing himself with a first-ball six off Shardul Thakur.
Notably, he also took on Avesh Khan in the second over, hitting him for a six and a four off his first two balls.
Meanwhile, on debut, he smashed 34 off 20 balls, including two fours and three sixes, striking at 170.
16y 157d - Prayas Ray Barman (RCB) vs SRH, 2019
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Prayas Ray Barman is the second-youngest IPL player, debuting in 2019 at 16 years and 157 days against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
However, he had a tough outing, conceding 56 runs (four overs) and scoring 19 off 24 balls with two fours, as RCB were bowled out for 113 while chasing 232.
Notably, this was the only match Barman played in IPL.
17y 11d - Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PBKS) vs DC, 2018
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman debuted in IPL 2018 at just 17 years and 11 days, becoming the youngest player then.
Playing for the Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals, he impressed with 4/28, dismissing Colin Munro and Rishabh Pant, and adding a run-out of DC's skipper Gautam Gambhir.
Notably, he remains the youngest overseas player in IPL. He now owns 20 wickets (20 games).
17y 152d - Riyan Parag (RR) vs CSK, 2019
The RR stand-in skipper, Riyan Parag, ranks fourth on this list, debuting at 17 years and 152 days against the Chennai Super Kings in 2019.
However, he did not make much impact on debut, scoring 16 off 14 balls (two fours) at a strike rate of 114.29 and went wicketless, conceding 24 runs in three overs.
Notably, Parag now owns 1,385 runs (78 games).
17y 177d - Sarfaraz Khan (RCB) vs CSK 2015
RCB's Sarfaraz Khan ranks fifth among the youngest IPL debutants, making his first appearance at 17 years and 177 days against CSK in 2015.
On debut, he didn't stay long at the crease, scoring just 11 off seven (including a six) as RCB lost by 27 runs.
Notably, Sarfaraz broke Pradeep Sangwan's record from 2008, when the latter debuted for DC.