What's the story

History was made in the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the field.

At just 14 years and 23 days, he became the youngest player to ever feature in IPL.

Bought for ₹1.1 crore in the 2024 mega-auction, the young batter came in as an Impact Player for RR.

Here's a look at the youngest players in IPL.