Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are going through a rough patch in IPL 2025, having lost their third consecutive match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Meanwhile, the team's star bowler Josh Hazlewood feels their top-order batsmen need to bat through the full 20 overs for a turnaround at home.

This comes after RCB lost by five wickets to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a rain-curtailed 14-over match, leaving fans wondering if they know home conditions.

