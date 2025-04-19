Josh Hazlewood wants RCB's top order to bat 20 overs
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are going through a rough patch in IPL 2025, having lost their third consecutive match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Meanwhile, the team's star bowler Josh Hazlewood feels their top-order batsmen need to bat through the full 20 overs for a turnaround at home.
This comes after RCB lost by five wickets to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a rain-curtailed 14-over match, leaving fans wondering if they know home conditions.
Here's more.
Mixed results
RCB's performance in 2025 and Hazlewood's advice to team
Despite their struggles at home, RCB have won all four of their away games this season.
As mentioned, they have lost all their home fixtures and now sit at fourth place with four wins in seven games.
"If we can have our top five or top six batting through the 20 overs, I think that'll go a long way in helping us win at home," he stated, speaking at the post-match press conference.
Pitch analysis
Hazlewood shares insights on Chinnaswamy pitch conditions
Hazlewood offered valuable insights into the unique conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
He said, "It's not a typical Chinnaswamy wicket. Obviously, the bounce has always been there, but in the past, it's probably been more consistent."
The Australian pacer also hinted that bowlers might have to change their strategy and give themselves some time to read these conditions better.
Match recap
PBKS beat RCB for fifth win of the season
In their latest match against PBKS, RCB's top order collapsed on a typically batting-friendly surface, leaving them at 26/3 by the fourth over in the rain-affected, 14-over match.
Despite Tim David's brilliant unbeaten 50 off 26 balls, RCB could only manage 95 runs.
PBKS chased down the target in 12.1 overs, with Nehal Wadhera's 33* off 19 guiding them to their fifth win of the season.
Meanwhile, Hazlewood starred with 3/14 in three overs for RCB.
Preview
RCB eye redemption in reverse fixture
Meanwhile, RCB and PBKS will face off again on April 20 in Mullanpur, PBKS' home ground.
The hosts will aim to extend their winning streak, while RCB will be eager to bounce back.
Following their recent win, PBKS have climbed to second place on the points table with five victories and 10 points (NRR: +0.308).
RCB, despite the loss, remain in fourth place with four wins and eight points, boasting a superior net run-rate of +0.446.