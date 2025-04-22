Aiden Markram slams his fourth fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
South African batter Aiden Markram continues his rich vein of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Markram slammed a solid 52 (33) in Match 40 of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The LSG batter formed an 87-run opening stand with Mitchell Marsh after DC elected to field.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Another fine knock from Markram
As has been the case, Markram came out with a positive intent after LSG were invited to bat.
While Marsh played second fiddle, Markram displayed his counter-attacking strokes.
The latter added 87 runs with Marsh before getting dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera.
The Proteas batter hammered 52 off 33 balls, a knock laced with 2 fours and 3 sixes.
Stats
A look at Markram's stats
As mentioned, Markram raced to his fourth half-century in IPL 2025. He has been among the run-scorers this season.
As of now, the LSG batter has racked up 326 runs from nine games at an impressive strike-rate of 150.92. His average reads 36.22.
Overall, Markram has racked up 1,321 runs from 53 IPL games at an average of 31.45.