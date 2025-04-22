Mitchell Starc continues his dominance over Nicholas Pooran in T20s
West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran continues to be menaced by Australian seamer Mitchell Starc in T20 cricket.
The 2025 Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow saw Starc once again dismiss Pooran.
This was a crucial moment in the game as Pooran has been on a roll.
Here we decode Pooran's troubles vs Starc in T20 cricket.
How Starc outfoxed Pooran
Pooran, who has been in top form, came to the middle after LSG lost half-centurion Aiden Markram at 87/1.
However, his innings ended abruptly in the 12th over when DC brought Starc back.
The left-arm pacer bowled a stunning slower bouncer as Pooran was played on. It was an important scalp that exposed LSG's middle order.
Pooran departed for a 5-ball 9 (2 fours).
Pooran vs Starc in T20 cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the fifth time in seven T20 innings that Starc dismissed Pooran.
The latter has managed just 12 runs off 14 balls in this battle.
Obed McCoy is the only left-arm pacer to have trapped the southpaw more times (5) in the format.
Meanwhile, the Caribbean dasher has fallen to Starc thrice in just five balls in the IPL.
Starc knocked over Pooran in previous encounter
It is worth noting that Starc dismissed Pooran in the previous DC-LSG encounter this season. The left-arm pacer bowled a stunning delivery that sent the stumps flying. This was after Pooran played an explosive 75-run innings off 30 balls.