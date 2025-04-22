David Warner joins elite club with 13,000 T20 runs: Stats
What's the story
Australian cricketer David Warner has become the sixth player in history to touch the phenomenal milestone of 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.
He achieved the feat during his maiden half-century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as he helped Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi.
The match was played at National Stadium on Monday, as Warner and his team came out triumphant.
Here are the key stats.
Win
Warner stars in Karachi Kings's win
Warner's maiden PSL half-century came off just 39 balls. He scored a 47-ball 60 before being dismissed by Zalmi's Luke Wood.
Although the match went down to the wire, Karachi Kings chased down 148 in the final over.
This innings not only sealed an important win for Karachi Kings but also saw Warner enter an elite club of T20 players.
Milestone
Sixth player with this feat
As mentioned, Warner has become the sixth player with 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.
He has joined Chris Gayle (14,562), Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,571), Kieron Pollard (13,537), and Virat Kohli (13,208) on this elite list.
Warner now has 13,019 runs from 404 T20s at an average of 36.77. His strike-rate reads 140.18 (8 tons and 109 half-centuries).
Information
Most fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket
Warner has the most fifty-plus scores in T20 history (117). He is also one of only two men with more than 100 half-centuries in the format. Warner leads the list (109), followed by Kohli (101).
Career
Warner continues to scale heights
Warner has been among the most prolific batters in T20 cricket.
Despite being unsold in the 2025 mega auction, he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League (6,565).
He has racked up 3,277 runs from 110 T20Is at an average of 33.43 for Australia. His tally includes a strike-rate of 142.47.
Warner has slammed a ton and 28 half-centuries in T20Is.