What's the story

Australian cricketer David Warner has become the sixth player in history to touch the phenomenal milestone of 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.

He achieved the feat during his maiden half-century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as he helped Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi.

The match was played at National Stadium on Monday, as Warner and his team came out triumphant.

Here are the key stats.