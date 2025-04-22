IPL 2025, SRH vs MI: Decoding the key player battles
What's the story
The IPL 2025 season rolls on with an exciting clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
The match will be played on April 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH currently own only two wins from seven matches.
Unlike SRH, Mumbai Indians have made a brilliant comeback by winning their last three matches.
Here we decode the key player battles that might be on display.
#1
Pat Cummins vs Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, who is coming from a 76* against Chennai Super Kings, would be challenged by SRH skipper Pat Cummins.
The star pacer dismissed the MI star for 26 runs when these two teams met earlier this season.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Cummins has dismissed Rohit four times across seven IPL innings.
Rohit has scored 40 runs in this battle at 10.
#2
Harshal Patel vs Suryakumar Yadav
Harshal Patel owns a sound record against MI in IPL. He averages 16.08, having taken 25 scalps from 15 games.
Harshal, who has blown hot and cold this season, will have his task cut out against Suryakumar Yadav.
Across nine IPL innings, Suryakumar has scored 52 runs off 40 balls against Harshal (1 dismissal). His strike rate is 130.
#3
Trent Boult vs Abhishek Sharma
MI's Trent Boult is a shrewd customer in the powerplay, owning the second-most IPL wickets in this phase (64).
Boult will be tested by the aggressive Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his explosive starts.
Across seven IPL innings, Boult has dismissed the southpaw twice while conceding just 30 runs off 29 balls.
Meanwhile, Abhishek's strike rate in powerplay this season is a sensational 164.63.
#4
Jasprit Bumrah vs Heinrich Klaasen
Since making a comeback from a long injury layoff, MI's Jasprit Bumrah has not been massive wickets but has kept the scoring rate under control.
His battle with the dashing Heinrich Klaasen in the end overs would be enticing.
Bumrah has done well against Klaasen in the past, dismissing the wicketkeeper-batter once across four T20 meetings.
Klaasen has managed 30 runs off 21 balls in this battle.