What's the story

The IPL 2025 season rolls on with an exciting clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The match will be played on April 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH currently own only two wins from seven matches.

Unlike SRH, Mumbai Indians have made a brilliant comeback by winning their last three matches.

Here we decode the key player battles that might be on display.